Miss Frances Parr, Terrebonne High School Class of 1934, honored at recent football game

Miss Frances Parr, Terrebonne High School Class of 1934 and the school’s oldest living graduate, attended Terrebonne High’s recent football game this past Friday– and was honored as an alumnus and former teacher at the school!

Miss Parr, who celebrated her 105th birthday this past March, graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1934, before returning to teach English, Math, and French at the local high school from 1937-1943. In 1943, Miss Parr joined the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps during World War II, and her service took her across the world. Miss Parr was discharged from the military in October 1945, receiving several medals over her lifetime and two commendations from generals for her exceptional work. She continued her work as a teacher after returning to Houma, also completing various part-time jobs as an insurance agent, and pursuing her lifelong passion of travel.

“It was so inspiring to have her there. We were overjoyed that we had someone joining us who graduated that long ago,” said Nyani Randolph, at teacher and coach at Terrebonne High School. “To meet someone who has lived that long is a blessing. I was honored to read her biography at the game and highlight her exceptional life.”

To read Miss Parr’s full story, the contributions she has made to Terrebonne Parish, and her secret for leading a long and healthy life, please click here.