MJ Dardar is scheduled to release his sophomore EP The Reason Why on November 18, 2022. The first two tracks, “Mary” and “In The Dark” featuring Kim Meadowlark, are both available now on all major streaming platforms. Dardar and his band will debut all tracks from the record the evening of the November 18, during a release event at Lafayette music venue, The Grouse Room.

The artist will also perform throughout the month of November in Houma and Thibodaux. Tickets can be purchased online for shows on the following dates:

November 10- La Casa, Houma at 6:00 p.m.

November 11- The Music Cove, Houma at 9:30 p.m.

November 13- La Casa, Thibodaux at 11:00 a.m.

November 26- The Balcony, Houma at 10:00 p.m.

The Reason Why is Dardar’s follow up record to his first EP RUST, released April of 2021. RUST gained speedy recognition receiving over thirty thousand listens amongst all streaming platforms within the first six weeks of its release. While his first EP was independently released, The Reason Why will be Dardar’s first release with Red Stick Records, a Baton Rouge based recording label that Dardar signed with earlier this year.

The Reason Why highlights the Louisiana born, Lafayette-based singer-songwriter’s soulful voice through emotional and honest story telling. The artist collaborated once again with co-writer and producer Jerry Martin, along with former touring member of Journey, Travis Thibodaux. Thibodaux lent his back up vocals, as well as his piano and keyboard expertise to the record, while also contributing as co-producer. All tracks, engineered by Grammy nominee Brian Brignac, were recorded at Brignac Lane Studios. The first two singles, “Mary” and “In The Dark”, released on May 6, 2022, are featured as the first and last tracks, serving as the bookends to a beautiful narrative. As the record unfolds, it exudes an energy on the cusp of longing for intimate vulnerability, yet grasping for solitude as a sort of romantic armor.

“The Reason Why is a look backwards and forwards from the present. It’s intended to introduce the lessons of choices, both the joy and the sadness of life in the aftermath of love and despair. It’s ultimately the story of all the integral persons, events, and relationships of the past four years of my life, where we came from and how we got to where we are. Although open ended, there is some resolution in the madness for me. I couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all,” Dardar shared.

“There’s nothing more indicative of the love I have for what we’re doing than being able to collectively write, record, produce, release, promote, and ultimately perform songs with my musical family, with whom I deeply admire. Years from now, when I look back on all of this, what I’ll remember most is sitting in the studio with Jerry and grinning ear to ear at those moments when everything just comes together, when our visions for stories and songs come to life. The Reason Why is, so far, my favorite story we’ve told. I’m deeply honored to share these musical experiences with those that love and support our passion,” said Dardar.