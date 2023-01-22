Mobile painting business encourages creativity and fun

Local Montessori school art teacher and parent Alexandra Guerra is bringing creative fun to Terrebonne Parish with her mobile painting business, Little Arts Studio.

“It all started out when I was living in Florida, and working for the company Painting with a Twist,” Alexandra explained. “Painting with a Twist is a company that was started following Hurricane Katrina in Covington, Louisiana as a way to employ local artists. The artists would be hired to lead simple painting classes for fun events such as bachelorette parties, birthday parties, and or team building activities. There are over 200 locations in the United States,” said Alexandra. “But when I moved to Houma from Texas, I realized there wasn’t anything like that in Terrebonne Parish and I saw my opportunity.”

Alexandra decided to open up her own business, Little Arts Studio, as a way to provide this artistic service for the community. “I had more than four years of experience and a degree in Art Education, and I wanted to bring my passion to Houma,” Alexandra said. “What makes my business unique is that I can really work with clients to create personalized images of guided paintings for their sessions. They can choose from my catalog or design their own image entirely!”

Little Arts Studio does not operate out of a brick and mortar location, but rather circulates as needed to parties and events. “We most often do private events and parties, but we also participate publicly,” Alexandra explained. “Most notably through our booth at the Market at the Marina. We will face paint and do all sorts of fun, creative activities with kids and families. It is so much fun to watch.”

To check out Little Arts Studio, visit their booth at Market at the Marina on the first Saturday of every month from 8:00am-12:00pm. Those interested can also visit Alexandra’s Facebook (LittleArtsStudio) and Instagram (@little_arts_studio). To book for a private party or for more information, call (985) 997-9596.