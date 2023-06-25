More than 170K minutes read thus far in the TPL Summer Reading Program

The Terrebonne Parish Library System announced that patrons have read and reported more than 170,000 minutes as part of the “Reading Colors Your World” Summer Reading Program! The independent program will run from May 30 – July 29, 2023. “There is still time left to register for the Summer Reading Program and earn prizes for reading! Our calendar is full of special performers and programs, so it’s never too late to get involved with your library,” reads a statement from TPL.

“Reading Colors Your World” Summer Program is a great way for all ages to track how much they are reading over the summer months and win prizes through the Beanstack app! All ages are welcome to sign up and participate in the Summer Reading Program through Beanstack. Read for at least 20 minutes a day, track your progress on the Beanstack app or on the printed reading log, and claim a prize for every five days you read! Each five days completed earns readers an entry for the big prize. The raffle prize for K-6th grade children is a bicycle and helmet, and the prize for teens and adults is a gift basket.

Participants can also enjoy “Reading Colors Your World” activities at the library this summer with creativity-themed crafts, story times, special programming, performers, and take-home crafts while supplies last. Check out the library calendar for event details. Select story times also will include snack packs for participants to enjoy with the activities, thanks to Terrebonne Parish Library System and the Second Harvest Foodbank.

Those interested in signing up for “Reading Colors Your World” Summer Reading Program may register for free here. For questions or help signing up, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Library System Facebook or call (985) 876-5861.