By Tara Morvant

Louisiana’s Bayou Country contains over 2,500 square miles of mysterious swamps and vast wetlands. With more water than land, we have plenty of space for your next outdoor adventure!

Here are some suggested water-based activities for you to enjoy when you Explore Houma!

PAC Kayak Rentals

A full-service kayak launch and marina, PAC Kayak Rentals is fully equipped with a bait and tackle shop offering supplies, drinks, snacks and bags of ice. They offer live bait, minnows, crab and frozen shrimp year-round – fresh shrimp and croaker are seasonal.

Coco Marina

The layout at Coco Marina features unique architectural elements such as in The Lighthouse Restaurant & Cabana Bar and modern lodging reminiscent of full-scale marinas from all over the world in the most coastal of areas. Your stay at Coco Marina includes a dip in their pool, splash park for the kids, an unforgettable fishing trip, a delicious meal at their fine dining restaurant and clean lodging for an enjoyable overnight stay.

Channel Side Marina

Family owned and operated, Channel Side Marina offers a spacious campground, marina, boat storage, launch, grocery store and fuel dock.

Louisiana Charter Boat Association

Why Charter? Let local experienced guides keep you on the fish and provide a stress-free wonderful day of fishing. The Houma area has a variety of charter options for you to choose from for an unforgettable experience!

lasaltwater.com/cvb/houma-area