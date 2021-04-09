Movie being filmed in Houma looking for extras

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” a movie that will be filmed in Houma and New Orleans, accepting submissions for background actors.

The movie is set to begin filming in mid-April and will last until June.

No acting experience is required for those interested in submitting an application for being an extra.

More info can be found below:

GENERAL BACKGROUND NOTIFICATION ( PERIOD PIECE FILMING APRIL 26- JUNE)- email submissions for consideration

NEW PROJECT ALERT!

SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY

***NOW CASTING MEN and WOMEN TO WORK AS PAID BACKGROUND ACTORS on a FILM SET BACK IN TIME***

FILMING IN AND AROUND NEW ORLEANS and HOUMA, LA from MID APRIL – MID JUNE

GENERAL BACKGROUND (18+) $105/12 / (minors) $80/8

EMAIL US: crawdads@caballerocasting.com

SUBJECT LINE: CRAWDAD’s GENERAL BACKGROUND

INCLUDE: Name, Age, Contact #, Height/Weight, City/State of Residency INCLUDE SIZES: SEE BELOW

MEN: Height/weight, shirt neck/collar, pant waist/inseam, shoe and coat size

WOMEN: Height/weight, Bust/Waist/Hip measurements, Blouse/dress size, pant size and shoe size.

>>Please answer the following questions TO COMPLETE YOUR EMAIL SUBMISSION.<<

*LADIES: Do you have DYE in your hair, YES/NO? If yes, are you willing to wear your hair natural color/style?

*MEN: Are you willing to grow out your hair so that your hairstyle is not modern, YES/NO? Are you okay with shaven, YES/NO?

*ALL: Do you have tattoos, YES/NO? if you answered yes, please list locations and include photos?

*ALL: Do you have braces or gold teeth, YES/NO?

*ALL: are you willing to attend a nasal swab covid test prior to filming, YES/NO?

>>Please include a proper PHOTO SUBMISSION TO COMPLETE YOUR EMAIL SUBMISSION.<<

-INCLUDE: 1 head shot & 1 full body photo -Stand in front of a solid wall and wear a neutral- colored shirt

haircuts, YES/NO? Are you willing to work clean

-show your current hairstyle; if you are able to wear your natural hair, please do so. We encourage you to submit photos with NO MAKEUP. PLEASE BE ALL NATURAL.

DO NOT send us professional photos, black/white photos, instagram-style or photoshopped.

Feature photo by GR Stocks.