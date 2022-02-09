“My Ascension” Documentary Spreads Hope and Fights Against Suicide to Premiere in Berwick

“My Ascension,” a documentary film to spread hope and fight suicide, will premiere at Berwick High School Football Stadium, 700 Pattie Drive in Berwick, Wednesday, February 23, at 5:30 p.m.

Emma Benoit was a 16-year-old popular varsity cheerleader with a great supportive family, friends and seemed to be a normal teenager. Smiling on the outside, she was dealing with depression and anxiety on the inside, but did not tell anyone about what she was going through. These thoughts led her to attempt suicide in 2017, which was the summer before her senior year. Her attempted suicide resulted in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed, and despite the tough journey, that did not stop her. It led her to find faith and purpose within the chaos. Her journey led to her mission to use her experience to help others. Benoit went on to graduate from Dutchtown High School in Ascension Parish in 2018.

Resource tables and a meet and greet with Benoit will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie follows at 6:00 p.m. The screening will be followed by an important dialog related to youth wellness and suicide prevention. Speakers include Benoit, filmmaker Greg Dicharry, and others. Register for the film that is changing lives here.