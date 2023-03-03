New ADA compliant playground at Peltier Park complete

The City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation Department has announced the completion of their new ADA compliant children’s playground in Peltier Park!

“We actually did have an old ADA playground in the same location, but it had seen better days,” said Mayor of Thibodaux and former Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Clement. “We knew we wanted to invest money and undertake this project for the community.” Clement explained that while the main part of the playground is complete, the structure will continue to have even more exciting additions built throughout the coming year as more funds are allocated.

“We have a whole team of architects from the company Planet Playground working on this project to make the playground the best it can be,” said Mayor Clement. “Planet Playground has installed four playgrounds in the Thibodaux area for us and we have been pleased with their work everytime.” The City of Thibodaux and Planet Playground have also designed the playground to be ADA friendly, meaning that it can accommodate children with disabilities. “We wanted everyone to be able to enjoy this new playground,” said Mayor Clement. “Having the playground ADA compliant means no one will be left out.”

Come out and enjoy the new playground today at Peltier Park in Thibodaux! For more information, call the City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation Department at (985) 493-8757.