New APA Pool League to come to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes

Calling all pool sharks! Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will be welcoming their very fist American Poolplayers Association (APA) this August!

“I got started with APA when I was living in Knoxville, Tennessee, and played with them for almost 10 years,” said Terrebonne/Lafourche’s new APA League Operator Marvin Burgess. “I looked into franchising a league in Tennessee but they were all taken, so I decided about 5 years ago southern Louisiana would be the perfect place for it. It’s where I’m from originally and we have lots of pool players here.” Burgess moved back to Houma this past year to start this APA league. APA is the largest pool association within the United States, with over 300 operators and 750,000 members.

“We are starting this league out in several local locations, hoping to build 8 person teams over time,” said Burgess. “We are hoping to be able to play several nights a week at local bars and restaurants in Terrebonne and Lafourche that have pool tables. Even though the parishes lost people following Hurricane Ida, we are hoping as community members begin to migrate back, our APA League can continue to grow even more.”

Terrebonne/Lafourche’s APA League will begin at Bayou Cane Sports Bar in Houma on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Beginners are welcomed and encouraged to come out and participate in the fun!