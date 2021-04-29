New boat launch coming to Bayou Lafourche

On Monday, April 26th, 2021, The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD) executed a long-term lease agreement with Laurel Valley Plantation, LLC to construct a new public boat launch on a tract of batture property just south of Thibodaux along Hwy 308 near the St. Charles Bypass bridge.

The BLFWD and Friends of Bayou Lafourche have been working diligently over the past two years to identify and secure a tract of batture property for the creation of a new motorized boat launch for public use. The site includes ample space for launching motorized boats, vehicle and trailer parking, and other recreational amenities. The leased tract of property is along LA Hwy 308 approximately one-half mile northwest of the St. Charles Bypass Bridge.

Lafourche Parish Government will also play a pivotal role in the development and management of the public facility. Preliminary site plans have already been developed for the site, the design phase has been initiated, and construction is expected to take place in 2022.

Ryan M. Perque, Executive Director for Friends of Bayou Lafourche said “We have long recognized the need for an additional public boat launch along Bayou Lafourche, and through the generosity of Laurel Valley Plantation, LLC, we will be able to make that happen. We have seen a large increase in the number of both public and private bayou-side property enhancements as well as more recreational utilization of the bayou. This new site will provide access to the bayou in an area that currently has limited access.”

Ben Malbrough, Executive Director of the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, said “This is a very exciting announcement for the BLFWD. The benefits of this project are obvious for the recreational boater, but it will be a huge asset for the district in our day-to-day operations of maintaining Bayou Lafourche.”