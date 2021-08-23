New Domino’s Opens in Thibodaux

“We are thrilled to bring another Domino’s location to local residents,” said Glenn Mueller, Thibodaux Domino’s franchise owner. “This additional location will help us better serve the community and keep up with their demand of great-tasting pizza. We hope those who haven’t given us a try yet, do so, as we look forward to providing great customer service and delivering delicious pizza to their doorstep.”

Domino’s in Thibodaux offers contactless carryout and delivery, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery®, which is a contactless carryout option for customers who would like the convenience of picking up their order without leaving their vehicle. Customers may also take advantage of Domino’s Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee, which Domino’s recently launched. The guarantee is simple: order Domino’s Carside Delivery online, check in when you arrive, and as soon as your order is ready, a Domino’s team member will head to your car in less than two minutes or your next pizza is free. The new store also features a drive-thru for carryout customers to pick up their orders.

Domino’s in Thibodaux is looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives and managers as well.

“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer,” said Mueller. “We want to provide fantastic service to this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for a great opportunity with a great company. Not only are our stores fun to work in, but they provide a fantastic growth path to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for a part-time job with flexible hours or a full-time gig, Domino’s is the place to be.”