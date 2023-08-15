New Rouses in Houma to host competition to find the voice of their mascot, “Houma Da Chicken!”

In celebration of the grand opening of Houma’s newest Rouses Market this week, the Rouses team will be holding a competition to crown someone as the voice of their store’s mascot, “Houma Da Chicken.” Customers, Rouses team members, and anyone in the community is invited to come out and cluck like a chicken to win bragging rights and a $500 Rouses gift card!

“Our newest Rouses in Houma will include a fried chicken drive-thru called Houma Da Chicken,” explained Creative Director Marcy Nathan. “So naturally our store’s mascot, Houma Da Chicken, needs a voice! We are asking everyone to come out and give us their best chicken call, and we highly encourage dancing, clucking, wing flapping, and more.” Nathan explained that those competing should also try to work the name, Houma Da Chicken, into their performance. “The bigger the better is all I can say,” chuckled Nathan.

The winner of the competition will becoming the voice of Houma Da Chicken, will be featured across Rouses social media pages, and will win a $500 Rouses gift card. 2nd place will win a $250 Rouses gift card, and third a $100 Rouses gift card. The winner will also be given the exclusive and exciting chance to appear in a video with D.J. Rhett!

Martin Folse with HTV will be conducting the contest from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the Café of the new Rouses. “We have encouraged local big-names to come out and audition for this,” said Nathan. “We will also have surprise judges helping us decide who should take home the title! It is going to be a lot of fun for everyone.”

The much-anticipated new Rouses Market in Houma is located at 2233 Martin Luther King Blvd. is scheduled to open on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m, marking a significant milestone in the company’s history as the 85th Rouses Market to open. Store Director Grayling Kraemer and his dedicated team of 200 team members are hard at work putting the final touches on the 60,000-square-foot store, preparing for a flood of excited customers and those eager to participate in their mascot competition.

Be sure to come out and join the fun– and maybe win this unique and exciting contest to be forever remembered as “Houma Da Chicken!”