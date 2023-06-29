New York Bagel in Houma celebrates 10 years in business

Locally-owned breakfast and lunch restaurant New York Bagel in Houma recently celebrated 10 years in business!

Opened on June 21, 2013 as a franchise, the restaurant owners were able to purchase the business soon after and officially call themselves fully-locally owned. “It was not a great franchise, so we were able to get out from under it soon after we opened,” said owner Tracey Hebert. “That changed everything for us.” Hebert has been an owner for the full 10 years New York Bagel has been in business, but recently became the sole owner of the restaurant.

“It has been great to see how it has grown,” said Hebert. “We have such wonderful customers that support this restaurant. We are working on some renovations too, because after all this time we need some updates,” she chuckled. “It is so crazy and exciting that it has been 10 years in business.” New York Bagel celebrate their 10th birthday with free cupcakes for customers and other fun treats.

Congratulations to this locally-owned and operated business for reaching this milestone! For more information about New York Bagel, please visit their Facebook, or stop by for a yummy snack at 520 Barrow Street in Houma.