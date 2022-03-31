Nicholls Art Works Fundraiser Returns for Celebration of Student and Community Art

The Nicholls State University Department of Art invites the community to a fun-filled night of hands-on activities, live music and local art with its seventh annual Art Works Event.

This one-of-a-kind celebration and art auction which raises money directly for students returns after a 2-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 in Talbot Hall.

“Art Works is great because the money we raise provides students with opportunities to see and study art outside of the classroom that would not have been possible before,” said Michael Williams, associate professor of art.

The event will include tours of the studios, interactive learning experiences, a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind artwork of all kinds, live music, complimentary hors-d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Guests will have the opportunity to create their own tableaux vivant, or living picture, using green screen technology to superimpose themselves into some of art’s most famous pieces. There will also be demonstrations in steamroller printing, raku firing and metal pouring.

Other interactive artistic opportunities for guests include:

creating their own mobile in the sculpture lab,

designing a screen saver,

making a silkscreen print,

painting a fresco secco painting,

crafting a collage drawing,

developing a photo in the darkroom and

making pottery on a potters wheel.

Among the items available in this year’s silent auction are a hand-crafted, 8-gallon iron Nicholls jambalaya pot, which was created during the annual Nicholls Down the Bayou Iron Pour on Oct. 19, 2019, and the “Pelican” large format print by Ernie Milstead, which was the first piece produced during the 2019 Art Works steamrolling demonstration.

Beginning this year, Art Works will auction off two pieces of the Neal Swanner Collection. The longtime restaurateur and philanthropist passed away in 2020 and his collection is filled with pieces he purchased over the years through Art Works or the Ceramic Club’s Annual Christmas Pottery Sale. The proceeds from his collection will go toward a scholarship in his name.

Tickets are $50 per person and all proceeds are put back into the department in the form of scholarships, department grants and mini-grants that send students to regional and national conferences.

Guests between the ages of 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

The last Art Works, held in 2019, raised a record $39,000 and has provided more than $85,000 since its inception.

Artwork will also be available for bid online. Supporters unable to attend the event can still bid on many of the items for auction by signing up at nicholls.edu/artworks.

Tickets can be ordered by calling 448-457 or visiting nicholls.edu/artworks.