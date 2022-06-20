Nicholls Cheerleaders to Host Second Annual Fishing Rodeo June 24-June 25

If you’re going to be in Fourchon this weekend you’re going to want to take part in the Second Annual Fishing Rodeo hosted by Nicholls State Cheerleaders.

The rodeo will take place Friday, June 24, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Moran’s Marina, 288 Flotation Rd. in Fourchon. Scales also run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 each which includes rodeo entry fee, meal, and a chance to win prizes! Tickets are available at Nicholls Athletics Department, from any Nicholls Cheerleader, and at Moran’s Marina.

The rodeo will consist of the following categories:

Inland Petite Colonels (12 & Under) : Redfish, Speckled Trout, White Trout, Catfish, Anything Goes

Inland Colonels Anglers: Redfish, Speckled Trout, Bull Red, Drum

Offshore Colonels All Anglers: Cobia, Dolphin Fish, Mangrove Snapper, Black Tuna, Yellow Fin Tuna

Kayak Division All Anglers: Redfish (under27″), Speckled Trout

Castin Colonels is a fundraiser that supports the Cheer & Mascot Team at Nicholls State University. The Cheer Teams are supporters of Nicholls Athletic events, Red Out Fridays, Community Events, and more. The group has set long & short-term goals in an effort to progress the program some of which include individual scholarships, team travel, competition and ultimately a practice facility. All proceeds will benefit the Colonel Athletic Association -Cheerleaders.

The Children’s Water Safety Awareness Organization (CWSA) will also be present to give a live demonstration on water safety. The organization may issue life jackets to kids who participate in the rodeo.

There will also be a cornhole tournament that will feature live music by Jake Duet and DJ Kevin. The first, second, and third place winners will receive an ice chest filled with “mystery items.” Registration can be done here. Team fees are $40 a team which includes two people. No outside food or drinks will be allowed but will be available for purchase. The tournament will take place Friday, June 24. Sign in and registration begins at 6:30 p.m. while bags fly at 7:00 p.m.

For questions, contact nsucolonelcheer@gmail.com.