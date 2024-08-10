Nifty + Thrifty

What was that? Myths and legends of the swampsAugust 10, 2024
By Tara Morvant
Celebrate this day by visiting some of our local thrift shops, which are filled with hidden gems and items ranging from furniture, clothing, jewelry and so much more.
Thrift shops are retail establishments that sell gently used items, generally run by charitable organizations, or sometimes by organizations that may also use some of the items to help others get back on their feet after a disaster or difficult times.
Although the low prices are a bonus, more often the most exciting part of thrifting is finding hidden antique and vintage treasures. With the diversity and culture of our area, our local thrift shops are bound to have items in them that will catch your eye!
To celebrate National Thrift Shop Day, visit one of our local thrift or consignment shops and admire all they have to offer. You might also consider donating items to one of these shops, so one of your items could become someone else’s hidden find!
Listed below are some of our local thrift and consignment shops. Happy bargaining!
Missions Possible Thrift Store
9642 E Main Street Houma, LA
St. Vincent de Paul Society Store
107 Point Street Houma, LA
Cedar Chest Boutique
146 Enterprise Drive Houma, LA
865 Grand Caillou Road Houma, LA
5086 LA 56 Chauvin, LA
Imperial Flea Market
6611 W Main Street Houma, LA
Junk in The Trunk Thrift Store
4377 W Park Avenue Houma, LA
Paisley Park Children’s Consignment Shop
6861 W Park Avenue Houma, LA
Goodwill
1750 Martin Luther King Boulevard Houma, LA
His House Tabernacle Thrift Store
105 Evergreen Drive Houma, LA
Jocias Vintage Market
6270 West Main Street Houma, LA