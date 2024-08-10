Nifty + Thrifty

By Tara Morvant

Celebrate this day by visiting some of our local thrift shops, which are filled with hidden gems and items ranging from furniture, clothing, jewelry and so much more.

Thrift shops are retail establishments that sell gently used items, generally run by charitable organizations, or sometimes by organizations that may also use some of the items to help others get back on their feet after a disaster or difficult times.

Although the low prices are a bonus, more often the most exciting part of thrifting is finding hidden antique and vintage treasures. With the diversity and culture of our area, our local thrift shops are bound to have items in them that will catch your eye!

To celebrate National Thrift Shop Day, visit one of our local thrift or consignment shops and admire all they have to offer. You might also consider donating items to one of these shops, so one of your items could become someone else’s hidden find!

Listed below are some of our local thrift and consignment shops. Happy bargaining!

Missions Possible Thrift Store

9642 E Main Street Houma, LA

St. Vincent de Paul Society Store

107 Point Street Houma, LA

Cedar Chest Boutique

146 Enterprise Drive Houma, LA

865 Grand Caillou Road Houma, LA

5086 LA 56 Chauvin, LA

Imperial Flea Market

6611 W Main Street Houma, LA

Junk in The Trunk Thrift Store

4377 W Park Avenue Houma, LA

Paisley Park Children’s Consignment Shop

6861 W Park Avenue Houma, LA

Goodwill

1750 Martin Luther King Boulevard Houma, LA

His House Tabernacle Thrift Store

105 Evergreen Drive Houma, LA

Jocias Vintage Market

6270 West Main Street Houma, LA