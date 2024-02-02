Nomination Deadline Extended For Youth Hunter of the Year

Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) have extended the nomination deadline for Youth Hunter of the Year from Friday, February 2nd to Wednesday, February 7th, to give young hunters more time to tell us about their exciting and memorable experiences hunting in 2023.

The Youth Hunter of the Year award is specifically designed to give young hunters from Louisiana, 15 years old and younger at the time of the hunt, the opportunity to express their excitement, passion, and love of hunting regardless of the outcome of their hunt.

LWF and LDWF are teaming up to honor one boy and one girl Youth Hunter of the Year for 2023. The hunt does not have to take place in Louisiana, but it must have happened within the 2023 calendar year (January 1 – December 31, 2023), and you must have been a resident of Louisiana during 2023.

To enter the 2023 Youth Hunter of the Year contest:

Complete and submit the nomination form found at lawildlifefed.org

Submit a short story written by the nominee describing the hunt

Submit a photo(s) of the hunt

Eligibility Requirements:

Hunter must be a Louisiana resident

Hunter must be 15 years old or younger at the time of the hunt

The hunt must take place between January and December 2023

Short story should be written by the youth

The hunt does not have to result in the harvesting of an animal

One entry per youth hunter

Previous winners are not eligible

Our two winners will receive a plaque in recognition of their achievement and a $100 gift card from Bowie Outfitters. The winners will also be recognized at LWF’s Annual Conservation Achievement Awards banquet in April. Everyone who enters will be included in a drawing for a $100 Bowie Outfitters gift card.

Special thanks to our Contest sponsors: the Baton Rouge Chapter of Delta Waterfowl, Andrew J. Harrison, Jr. with Harrison Law, LLC, and Bowie Outfitters – Baton Rouge.

Visit lawildlifefed.org/youth-hunter to learn more and enter. Deadline to Nominate a Youth Hunter is NOW WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2024.

Past Winners

2015 – Earl Darby, Kamryn Paige Hatton

2016 – Seth Gottardi, Kindal Tonn

2017 – Cameron Dauzat, Lydia Capritto

2018 – Even Alderson, Kynlee Buras

2019 – Douglas Fry, Hagen Reitzell

Contact: Jimmy Frederick, LWF Communications Director, lwf@lawildlifefed.org, 225-344-6707, Cell 225-317-2046