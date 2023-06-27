Nominations for Point of Vue People’s Choice Awards end on Friday

Are you ready to share your Point of Vue?

Locals know locals best. We are the ones who live here and shop at the businesses, utilize local services, and attend local events. We want to know what the People’s Choice is for your favorite local businesses, local hot spots, local restaurants and so much more!

The Point of Vue People’s Choice 2023 places the voice of the people first! In over 80 categories, we ask you to share your favorites in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

Help us to celebrate sharing our community’s “Point of Vue” by taking part in the People’s Choice process. Nominations will take place from June 1- June 30, 2023 and voting will take place from July 24 – August 4, 2023. Winners will be shared in the October issue of Point of Vue.

Nominate your favorites here: www.povhouma.com/nominate

No more cookie cutter contests run by national companies. Let the locals take care of business!