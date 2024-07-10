Nominations now open for Keep Louisiana Beautiful 2024 Everyday Hero Awards

Nominations are now open for the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Everyday Hero Awards!

These awards aim to recognize community leaders who go above and beyond to keep their communities clean and litter-free. The awards honor businesses, organizations, and individuals across various categories who are making significant contributions to a cleaner Louisiana.

Non-profit and Affiliate organizations, businesses, professional groups, governmental agencies, civic and community organizations, schools, churches, and individuals are all eligible for nomination. Multiple nominations can be submitted by the same individual. Winners will be honored at an awards luncheon during the KLB Conference at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge on October 24th at 12:30 p.m. Nominations are open for the following categories:

Community Improvement Award – The Community Improvement Award recognizes a project, program, campaign, or initiative in alignment with the mission and work of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

Let Louisiana Shine Volunteer Award – The Let Louisiana Shine Award, named in celebration of Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s statewide litter prevention campaign, is presented to a passionate volunteer who has dedicated their time and energy to community enhancement efforts.

Leaders Against Litter Award – The Leaders Against Litter Award recognizes individuals in public service who go above and beyond the call of duty to support Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission to clean up and beautify our Sportsman’s Paradise.

Rocksey’s Young Leadership Award (Grades K-12) – Named for Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s beloved mascot, Rocksey the Raccoon, this award is presented to a student or student group in grades K-12 exemplifying environmental stewardship.

Collegiate Environmental Steward Award – The Collegiate Environmental Steward Award is presented to a college student or student group going above and beyond to make their campus community clean, sustainable, and beautiful.

Outstanding Community Affiliate Award – The Outstanding Community Affiliate Award is presented to a Keep Louisiana Beautiful Community Affiliate that has made significant strides in the past year in making their community a cleaner, greener place to live.

Outstanding University Affiliate Award – The Outstanding University Affiliate Award is presented to a Keep Louisiana Beautiful University Affiliate that has demonstrated strong leadership and a growing presence in their campus community.

Clean Biz Leadership Award (less than 50 employees) – The Clean Biz Leadership Award is granted to an organization that has demonstrated dedication to Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission and has adopted operational practices to support a cleaner, greener community.

Clean Biz Leadership Award (more than 50 employees) – The Clean Biz Leadership Award is granted to an organization that has demonstrated dedication to Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s mission and has adopted operational practices to support a cleaner, greener community.

Litter Enforcement Award – The Litter Enforcement Award recognizes law enforcement officers who actively work to stop littering in their community. They go above and beyond to educate the public about the negative impacts of litter, and they work to bring justice to those who break the law by littering or dumping illegally.

Nominations are due on August 29. Click here for more information about the categories and to submit nominations.