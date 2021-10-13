Nov. 12 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off Celebrates Cajun Cuisine

October 13, 2021
October 13, 2021

Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off is coming to Downtown Thibodaux on Friday, November 12!



The cook-off is a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine that’s prepared by 30 or more teams in Downtown Thibodaux. The coof-off is one of the three official “Up the Bayou” festivals and events of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Food Trail and it exhibits the Cajun lifestyle while celebrating the cultural identity of Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish.

The event gives guests an authentic experience and will let them enjoy samples of Louisiana-inspired dishes such as smoked alligator tacos, pastalaya, crawfish eggrolls, and tur-duk-en gumbo. Live music will be provided by local Cajun/Zydeco favorites, Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, who will have you dancing in the streets!

Come celebrate the 20th anniversary of Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off, presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism on Friday, November 12, from 4-11 PM in Historic Downtown Thibodaux. Admission is $10 (children 10 and under are free) and includes samples from cook-off participants (while supplies last); burgers and drinks will also be sold. For more information call Thibodaux Main Street at (985) 413-9886, email  ThibodauxMainStreet@yahoo.com, or visit the Facebook event page.



Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Team registration is now open until Wed. Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

Heidi Guidry
