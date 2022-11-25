Celebrating Giving Tuesday can look like many different things including giving to local charities. 2022 Giving Tuesday is November 29 and there are some local ways to give.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated worldwide and was created in 2012 to have a day to encourage people to do good things, especially for others. It has grown into a well-celebrated day and some even celebrate it every Tuesday by giving back in some form.

Ways to celebrate are simple:

Give to your local food bank and pantries

Reach out to an elder, neighbor, relative, or friend who may need some extra company

Pay for the coffee for someone in the line behind you

Give to charities or organizations

Have a skill? Use that skill to help someone in need; knit someone a blanket, cook a warm meal, or a simple hug would change someone’s day around

Here in Terrebonne and Lafourche, there are many ways to give on Tuesday, November 29. Here are eight ways to give:

#iGiveCatholic is on November 29 which supports ministries across The Diocese of Houma Thibodaux. Give here.

The Bayou Community Foundation serves the Lafourche, Terrebonne, and Grand Isle areas. The foundation act as a “bucket” to local non-profit organizations where they give money to local non-profits to help build and sustain the serving communities. You can give here .

CASA of Terrebonne gives a voice to the voiceless by training advocates to help children in need. To help, you can give in a monetary donation, or simply donate your time to volunteer. Click here for more information.

Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank is more than a distribution center, the food bank has over 30 programs that help not only the food insecure but also those needing an extra hand in life. They do take monetary donations, but also accept food and volunteer donations. Click here for more information.

After the Mission is a non-profit organization that supports the fight back home after a veteran serves. The organization raises funds to help fight against homelessness and the personal struggles that veterans face daily. Not only does the organization help with everyday struggles but the ultimate goal of the organization is to create a veteran center where vets can get assistance with transitioning to civil life, whether it’s struggling with PTSD or addiction. To learn more and to donate, click here.

Junior Auxiliary of Houma is a group of women who desire to make a lasting difference in our community by meeting the needs of its citizens, especially children. The group of ladies helps by reaching out to local children such as those living at the McDonnel Foster Home and the elderly at local retirement homes. If your heart lies in this mission, you can visit here.

Women’s Restoration’s goal is to heal women and transform their lives. The Christian organization holds the Bible and God’s word as the foundation of the group and helps women who have no place to turn but want to be free from their addictions. Give to this Thibodaux-based organization here.

Terrebonne and Lafourche Arcs are both organizations that create innovative services, opportunities for community inclusion, and the enjoyment of a meaningful life for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. To give back is easy with these; you can visit any of TARCs enterprises such as Bayou Country Café, Grand Designs, or Cajun Confections (and that’s only a few!) Also, check out Cedar Chests that are in both Thibodaux and Houma to donate clothes or shop to help out a good cause!

These are only a handful of opportunities in local communities to give back. To search for a nonprofit that means the most to you, visit https://greatnonprofits.org/.