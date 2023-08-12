Nurturing Elmer’s Island: Our Shared Responsibility

Litter and marine debris is a growing issue on Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge, all part of a larger issue facing Louisiana and the aquatic environment in general. Volunteers and non-profit organizations have removed thousands of pounds of trash from the refuge and continue to work at keeping the beach free from litter and marine debris.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is asking the public to do its part to eliminate the debris problem at the wildlife refuge.

The dumpsters located at the refuge should be used for any trash accumulated while visiting the beach at Elmer’s Island and not for trash brought in from off site. Additionally, items such as propane tanks and appliances should not be placed in the dumpsters, as those items are required to be disposed of in a different waste stream. These items have recently been dumped at the refuge, resulting in delays in the emptying of dumpsters and additional removal costs at the expense of public funds.

The waste company contracted by LDWF will not pick up the dumpsters that are loaded with the appliances. They go into a different waste category. LDWF has had to pay for those items to be hauled off to appropriate waste sites, further reducing available funds to continue providing waste receptacles on the refuge.

If you witness littering or illegal dumping violations at Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge, including the dumping of trash and other items hauled in from outside of the refuge, please call our anti-litter hotline at 888.LITRBUG (888.548.7284).

Furthermore, visitors are advised by LDWF to be cautious as recent arid conditions have resulted in sands that are more unstable than usual when entering the beach parking zone at Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge. Due to this, certain vehicles have experienced difficulties getting stuck in the sand, with limited recovery options. For those without a 4-wheel drive vehicle, it is recommended to steer clear of the loose sands near the entrance of the beach parking area and instead opt to park on the side of the access road.