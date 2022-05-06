NWS Releases Hurricane Prep List

The US National Weather Service released a list of things Louisiana residents should check on ahead of hurricane season to make sure your home is hurricane strong during Hurricane Preparedness Week.

For hurricane inspections, they encourage home owners to ask these questions:

Is the roof in good shape? Are there any leaks? Is the roof secured to the house with hurricane straps?

Do the doors open and close properly? Are there any loose screws or hinges?

Are your windows impact-resistant? Do you have shutters or plywood to protect them?

Are your gutters free of debris? Are all downspouts attached properly?

Check for erosion holes around the foundation and near spouts

Do any trees need trimming?

There are simple one-day hurricane prep activities: