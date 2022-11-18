Ochsner Bayou volunteers assist with repairs of an Ida damaged home for Houma resident

Volunteers from Ochsner’s Bayou Region took part in a Vet Force 1 rebuild project over the weekend to assist Rebuilding Together Bayou for a local disabled Houma resident, Ms. Patrice Sims with repairs to her home damaged by Hurricane Ida.

 

In phase 1, Rebuilding Together Bayou replaced her roof destroyed by the hurricane and with the help of Ochsner team members, phase 2 consisted of mold treatment, installing moisture barriers within the framing, installing insulation, and coating the framing with a mold-resistant primer.


 

Team members who volunteered were Sharon Terrebonne, Gail Perna, Angel Pellegrin, Laurie Barbera, Wes Heath, Ph.D., Ujjwal Dhakal and Amy Percle.

 

Ms. Sims is excited about her rebuild that will allow her to live in her family home again allowing her to get back to doing what she love the most, cooking her world famous gumbo and smothered okra.

 

Mary Ditch
