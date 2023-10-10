October Food and Drink Specials in Lafourche Parish

Originally posted by Ian Wallis on October 09, 2023

Pumpkin spice and everything nice – that’s what fall is made of! The restaurants in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou have geared up for a mouthwatering fall season, offering a delectable array of special food and beverage menu items. Here are some of the places where you can experience the flavors of fall up and down the Bayou:

Big Mike’s BBQ: All month long, this smokehouse is giving people “pumpkin to talk about” with their Oktoberfest boo-ze options. A lengthy list of German beer has come to play, along with jumbo Bavarian pretzels and Schwenker pork chops.

All month long, this smokehouse is giving people “pumpkin to talk about” with their Oktoberfest boo-ze options. A lengthy list of German beer has come to play, along with jumbo Bavarian pretzels and Schwenker pork chops. Cuvee: This beloved wine bar just released an unbe-leaf-able fall cocktail lineup, including an apple pie Moscow mule and a tiramisu espresso martini. Any cocktail pairs well with their seasonal lobster bisque, the perfect dish to get you into the sweater weather spirit. a full list of their cocktail specials can be found HERE .

This beloved wine bar just released an unbe-leaf-able fall cocktail lineup, including an apple pie Moscow mule and a tiramisu espresso martini. Any cocktail pairs well with their seasonal lobster bisque, the perfect dish to get you into the sweater weather spirit. a full list of their cocktail specials can be found . Grady V’s: Their Hocus Pocus float is sure to put a spell on you (it features pumpkin spice RumChata,) but the real slay is their Buffy the Vampire Slayer Burger. Pepperjack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, a sunny side up egg, angus patty and a garlic butter roll pierced by a wooden stake will have even the bravest vampires running for the hills … and diners running for a breath mint.

Their Hocus Pocus float is sure to put a spell on you (it features pumpkin spice RumChata,) but the real slay is their Buffy the Vampire Slayer Burger. Pepperjack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, a sunny side up egg, angus patty and a garlic butter roll pierced by a wooden stake will have even the bravest vampires running for the hills … and diners running for a breath mint. Sphar’s Seafood: Though Sphar’s is known for their catfish chips, this month, pumpkin pie bread pudding and a purple rain cocktail are the wonder-fall stars of their seasonal menu.

You can’t talk about fall food in Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou without mentioning the iconic festivals that take place at this time of year, like the Louisiana Gumbo Festival in Chackbay. From October 13-15, you have the chance to indulge in delicious gumbo while celebrating fall and Cajun culture.