October proclaimed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month by Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson proclaimed the month of October, 2022, as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Tuesday’s council meeting. “Be it resolved that, in recognition of the compassion and dedication of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, The Haven, Inc. Domestic and Sexual Violence Program, the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office, and The PACT Place Supervised Visitation and Exchange Center in their efforts towards eliminating violence against women, I, Archie Chaisson, Parish President of Lafourche Parish, do hereby proclaim the month of October 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” reads a statement from the Lafourche Parish President.

Launched over 30 years ago, Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. “Over the past 30 plus years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals,” reads a statement from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.