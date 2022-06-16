OMSA Hosts Career Fair Wednesday, June 22 in Houma

Offshore Marine Service Association will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, June 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma.

Some of the largest employers in the industry are participating and are all hiring for multiple positions. OMSA has partnered with Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) for the event which begins with a seminar for interested parties on LWC apprenticeship programs, on the job training, etc. and will end with the Career Fair.

The seminar will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and the Job Seekers Career Fair will follow from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. OMSA Members can click here. Non-OMSA Members can contact Ashley.Smith@Offshoremarine.org for more information on how to register.

The event will take place in Parlor B and C at the Courtyard by Marriott, 142 Library Drive in Houma. Participating employers, as of June 10, is Guice Offshore, ABS, Adriatic Marine, Complete Logistical Services, Mako Companies, Edison Chouest Offshore, RelyOn Nutec, LeBlanc & Associates, Hornbeck Offshore, Thomas-Sea, Offshore Marine Contractor, Kirby, Laborde Marine, Harvey Gulf International Marine, Fab-Con, Bollinger Shipyards, and MOXIE Media.

For more information, contact Laura Fanguy Rougeau, Business Service Representative Office of Workforce Development, at lfanguy@lwc.la.gov, or at (985) 855-9196.