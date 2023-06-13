On the Right Track: Founding members of Girls on the Run Bayou Region step down after more than 10 years of service

Ellen Doskey and Laura Ramirez, the two sisters who helped found Girls on the Run Bayou Region with Monika Marcel in 2011, are stepping down from their board positions this year following over ten years of service.

Girls on the Run is an international non-profit organization started in 1996 to promote social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills in young girls. “Ellen and Laura saw the need for this 10-week program in the community and decided to start a chapter here,” explained Aimee Johnson, Executive Director of Girls on the Run Bayou Region. “They started with only 24 girls and one location. Since then, the two sisters have grown the program across four Parishes into what it is today.” Girls on the Run Bayou Region serves the communities of Terrebonne, Lafourche, St. Mary, and St. Charles Parishes, with permanent locations in three of those parishes. “We have grown to reach almost 2,000 girls,” added Johnson.

Doskey and Ramirez are stepping down from their leadership positions in order to spend more time with their families as their kids grow older and leave the next. “Both of Ellen’s children are in college, and Laura’s youngest is graduating high school this year,” said Johnson. “They both feel that after this long they are ready to pass the baton. Ellen told me that they know this is the right time, and that the program is in the best possible hands.”

Congratulations to Doskey and Ramirez for their remarkable work bringing Girls on the Run to the Bayou region. For more information about Girls on the Run Bayou Region and what they do for the local community, please visit their Facebook or website.