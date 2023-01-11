Once Upon a Time Antiques to host large estate sale next week

Once Upon a Time Antiques is hosting a large estate sale in Houma from Tuesday, January 17 – Sunday January 22, 2023. The sale will take place off of 311 in Houma, with the exact location to be announced soon.

“This estate is one-of-a-kind,” said owner Theresa Zeringue. “It is not just your average house sale. There are lifelong collections of valuable antiques that have been in the family for generations. We will have a wide selection of items to choose from, ranging from antique furniture to daily household items.”

Once Upon a Time opened in 2018 and has been a cornerstone for the Thibodaux community ever since, providing the much needed service of liquidation and downsizing of estates alongside finding new homes treasured antiques. “Downsizing a large estate can be extremely stressful,” said Zeringue. “Our mission is to minimize your stress, and maximize your earnings. We can do that for community members, thanks to our incredible team.”

The importance of hosting an estate sale in a clear and organized manner is paramount to the success of the event, emphasized members of Theresa’s team. “That is what sets us apart. Putting on a sale like this requires the right eye for good, valuable items and clear staging,” said employee Brooke. “Theresa is definitely someone who has that ability.”

The estate sale will be free admission to the general public on the following dates and times:

January 17, from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

January 18, 19, 20 & 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

January 22, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The exact address will be announced after 9 a.m. on January 18 on Once Upon a Time’s Facebook page. Visit Once Upon a Time’s permanent store location, at 300 East 7th Street in Thibodaux, Wednesday-Saturday weekly from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. to find more local and worldly treasures. For more information about the estate sale or liquidation services, contact (985) 859-6872.





