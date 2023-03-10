Open-air lifestyle and shopping center to open in Houma

Local businesswoman and interior designer Victoria Giglio, owner of Indigo Boutique, has recently announced her plan to develop an open-air retail community ‘The Belmont Plaza’ on Westside Boulevard in Houma. The 24,000 square foot lifestyle center will serve as a home to local restaurants, cafes, boutiques, events, and more.

“I’ve been in business in Houma for almost twenty years, and I knew that our community needed more quality commercial space,” said Giglio. “I have visited lots of cities with beautiful outdoor shopping centers, and knew Houma was ready for something like it. That’s how I got the idea for Belmont Plaza.” Giglio told the Houma Times that she envisions the shopping center supporting mostly local businesses instead of big-box chains. “I want this plaza to help keep the mom-and-pop stores in our community alive and thriving,” said Giglio. “They deserve a beautiful space for people to enjoy their products.”

The Belmont Plaza will also serve as a place to host community-wide events, such as live bands, Wine Wednesdays, and more. “I want Belmont Plaza to be a place that people can come and have fun,” said Giglio. “Community members can come and grab a coffee, stroll around, and enjoy–I want customers to feel invited into every single space. The community support and response to this project has been overwhelmingly positive and we are so excited to begin.”

Giglio is working on designs for the Belmont Plaza with Thibodaux-based architecture firm the Duplantis Design Group, and plans to break ground soon and have the plaza partially complete in as little as 8 months. For more information about the Belmont Plaza, please visit thebelmontplaza.com, email thebelmontplaza@gmail.com, or call (985) 856-9294.