Anglers Got A Few Extra Red Snapper According to Landing Estimates for 2022

Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the preliminary final private recreational and state charter red snapper landing estimates for 2022. LA Creel, LDWF’s near real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 811,090 pounds, or 101 percent, of Louisiana’s 2022 annual private recreational allocation of 809,315 pounds have been harvested to date.

Landings were 1,775 pounds, approximately 280 fish, above Louisiana’s annual allocation, and will be deducted from the 2023 allocation as payback for the overage. Anglers were able to fish red snapper for 62 days during the 2022 season.

“While we slightly surpassed our quota goal, the small overage is well within the margin of error on our estimates,” said Patrick Banks, LDWF assistant secretary for fisheries. “This was a success for our anglers.”

The department had reopened the red snapper season on October 7 and set the closure for October 14 when LA Creel estimates showed the state was 39,216 pounds under its quota.

“It was a successful season,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet, “It again shows the value of the state’s LA Creel collection program and state management.”

The red snapper season is scheduled to reopen on Friday before the 2023 Memorial Day weekend.

For more information on the 2022 red snapper season and detailed landing estimates, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.

