Bayou Country Sports Complex to host Spring Fishing Event!

LDWF, along with Get Out & Fish! will host a Spring Fishing Event at the Bayou Country Sports Complex in Houma on May 6, 2023! The free competition is open to youth and adults, with the first 100 youth registrants receiving a free goody bag.

The pond will be stocked with adult channel catfish prior to the event. Participants are allowed to keep what they catch. The day of fun will also include raffle prizes, lots of fishing activities, and lunch (while supplies last).

Participants must provide their own fishing gear, bait, tackle and cooler. Participants 18 and older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license. The itinerary is as follows:

Registration: 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Fishing/Weigh-In: 6:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Activities: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Awards Ceremony – 11:30 a.m.



The Bayou Country Sports Park is located at 4374 Highway 311 in Houma. Pre-register online here. For more information contact Danica Williams at 504-628-7282.