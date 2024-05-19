Become an Aquatic Volunteer Instructor for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries!

Interested in becoming a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Aquatic Volunteer Instructor? LDWF is hosting Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program (Aquatic VIP) workshops across the state. Workshops will be tailored to either formal/informal educators or the general public. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming an Aquatic Volunteer Instructor, then register and join us at an upcoming workshop near you.

Volunteer instructors are trained and certified by Fisheries Outreach and Education staff to educate youth and adults across the state about Louisiana’s fisheries and aquatic resources. These hands-on workshops include topics on fish identification, fishing and casting assistance, and other fisheries-related activities. Attending a workshop is the first step to becoming a certified Aquatic VIP. Certified Aquatic VIPs must also pass a background check as well as a course and policy test. Once certified, instructors gain access to activity guides, lesson plans, fishing equipment, and other aquatic educational materials and resources.

Upcoming workshops include:

Thursday, June 6, 2024 – Educator and General Public Workshop in Lake Charles

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – General Public Workshop in Lacombe

All workshops are free! To learn more about the Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program or to register for an upcoming workshop please visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/aquatic-vip.

The Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The LAWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with LDWF and the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fisheries resources.

The Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program is funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides funds to the states, the District of Columbia and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF depends on license sales as a major funding source. Please help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email or text alerts sign up here.