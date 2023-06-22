Commercial Season for Greater Amberjack in Louisiana Waters to Close on June 23, 2023

The commercial season for Greater Amberjack in Louisiana waters will close at 11:59 p.m. on June 23, 2023, and will remain closed until January 1, 2024.

The decision was made by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Robert Shadoin, following notification by NOAA Fisheries that the Federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico closed to the commercial harvest of greater amberjack on June 18, 2023, and would remain closed until January 1, 2024.

Data indicate that the new 2023 annual catch limit of 101,000 pounds, which became effective June 15, 2023, through action taken at the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, has been met. Compatible season regulations in state waters are preferable to provide effective rules and efficient enforcement for the fisheries and to prevent overfishing of the species in the long term.

Effective with this closure no person shall commercially harvest possess, purchase, barter, trade, sell, or attempt to barter, trade, or sell Greater Amberjack within or without Louisiana waters. The prohibition on the sale/purchase of Greater Amberjack during the closure does not apply to those that were harvested, landed ashore, and sold prior to the effective date of the closure and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor provided appropriate records in accordance with R.S. 56:306.5 and 56:306.6 are properly maintained.

For more information contact Jason Adriance at 504.284.2032 or jadriance@wlf.la.gov.