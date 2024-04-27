Durable LDWF License Cards Will Be Available April 29

On April 29, the durable license cards will be available for purchase at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/. If you have already purchased your annual licenses or have a lifetime license, you will have the option to upgrade to one of the new collector’s cards for $5.00. That card will display all active privileges held by its owner.

These durable collector’s license cards cost $5 (plus a $3.50 convenience fee). Once you make your purchase, the card will be shipped directly to you and will allow you to carry all of your active licenses on one long-lasting card that fits right in your wallet.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries would like to congratulate Scott Black and Jeff Perot for winning the LDWF durable license card contest. Their images were selected as winners of the photo contest and will be featured on these cards. We sincerely thank everyone who participated in the contest by either submitting an image or voting for your favorite.