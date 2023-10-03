Fishing Pier on Island Road at PAC WMA to be Closed Oct. 4 for Repairs

A fishing pier located on Island Road at Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will be closed beginning Wednesday (Oct. 4) until further notice for repairs to the parking area, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced.

The pier that will be closed is the first one located past the boat launch on Island Road. The remaining four piers will remain open and available for public use.

Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA users are reminded that Self-Clearing Permits are required for all activities on WMAs. Self-Clearing Permits are available at the kiosks located at the Island Road and Grand Bayou boat launches or through the LDWF Self-clearing Permit app or internet/web portal.

In addition to Self-Clearing Permits, users over 17 years of age are required to possess a WMA Access Permit for the use of LDWF administered lands. More information about Self-Clearing Permit and WMA Access Permits can be found at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmas-refuges-and-conservation-areas.

Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA is located in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes about 15 miles southeast of Houma off Louisiana Highway 665. For more information on this WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/pointeauxchenes or contact Vaughan McDonald at vmcdonald@wlf.la.gov or 337-735-8733.