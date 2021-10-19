Get out and fish! Bayou Country Sports Park Hosts Free Fishing Event Oct. 30

The Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries is hosting a free fishing day event Saturday, October 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bayou Country Sports Park’s fishing pond!

The pond will be stocked with catfish and free rod and reel rentals will be provided during the event by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. There will also be breakfast and refreshments until supplies last and participants 16 and older most possess a valid Louisiana fishing license. Fish can be kept, and don’t forget to bring an ice chest. They are urging participants to check in online to help provide information to help them with stocking efforts. The sports park is located at 4374 LA 311 in Houma.

For more information, call 225-763-5449, email gof@wlf.la.gov, or visit wlf.la.gov/gof.