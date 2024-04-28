Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Red Grouper

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with Red Grouper in the Gulf of Mexico. The Council recognizes that as active fishermen, you may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.

Though Red Grouper is not commonly landed in Louisiana, the Gulf Council relies on your on-the-water expertise to guide their understanding of what’s happening on the water. A scientific stock assessment of Red Grouper is currently underway. The information you provide through our Fisherman Feedback Tool will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the red grouper stock.

Please submit your responses to our Fisherman Feedback for Red Grouper Tool

Responses are due by 5:00 PM, EST on May 24, 2024.

Thank you for taking the time to enhance the Gulf Council’s understanding of Red Grouper in the Gulf.