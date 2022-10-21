Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana kicks off the 2022-2023 deer season with processors statewide

Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana is once again accepting deer donations at partner processors that are signed up with the organization throughout the state, for the 2022-2023 deer hunting season.

Hunters are encouraged to visit the Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana (H4H) website to find a convenient partner processor where they can deliver their bounty and donate the deer. There is no cost to the hunter as H4H will pay the processing fee. Hunters are even allowed to keep the backstrap. The meat is then processed and picked up by a local food bank or agency within that community.

H4H collected over 800 deer for this program last hunting season, yielding over 30,000 pounds of meat that was distributed to the needy of our state. The goal for this season is to exceed 1,000 deer donations.

“So many of our hunters want to fill their own freezers but then continue to partake in the remainder of the hunting season. This program is the perfect way to continue to hunt throughout the season but also give back to your community” says Julie Grunewald, executive director of H4H. “Additionally, hunters and landowners are advised by LDWF to monitor the number of deer that are on their property. Our program provides an avenue to keeping a healthy herd of deer on your property and donating what needs to be harvested.”

Sportsmen who find themselves fishing in Venice, LA, can also participate in the act of giving by donating a portion of their catch at Venice Marina. The marina will clean and process the fish for H4H, again at no cost to the fishermen. With the help of Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries enforcement agents bringing in confiscated fish, as well as generous fishermen wanting to support our program, Venice Marina processed over 5,000 pounds of fish for H4H over the past two years.

With the support of local food banks, churches, and community betterment organizations, H4H orchestrates a successful statewide effort to provide for the five (5) major food banks in Louisiana, as well as direct to shelters and kitchens and other agencies in various communities. Thanks to the generosity of Louisiana’s sportsmen this past September, over 16,000 pounds of meat were donated to food banks and agencies statewide.

To find your local processor, visit www.h4hla.org and click on “Processors.”

Started in 1994, by a group of local hunters, Hunters For The Hungry mission is to encourage hunters and fishermen to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors by sharing their bounty of wild game and fish in order to combat hunger. They provide food throughout the state by partnering with all 5 major food banks in Louisiana and conducting multiple programs such as the Clean Out Your Freezer Day and Freshly Harvested Game and Fish Programs.