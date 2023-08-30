Hunters get a state tax break during the 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday, Sept. 1-3

Consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition and a wide range of hunting supplies are exempt from state sales tax during the Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday, Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3.

Act 288 of the 2023 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature reinstated the sales tax holiday, which had been suspended since 2018.

The state sales tax exemption applies to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, hunting apparel and certain types of knives.

Purchases not eligible for the sales tax exemption include hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles and vessels such as airboats.

The exemption applies to individual consumer purchases only. It does not apply to business or commercial purchases.

Read Revenue Information Bulletin 23-018 for more information, including special provisions and complete lists of eligible and ineligible purchases.