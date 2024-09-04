Hunters get a tax break during the 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday, Sept. 6-8

LPSO employee honored as Detention Officer of the Year by national organizationSeptember 4, 2024
Consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition and a wide range of hunting supplies are exempt from state and local sales tax during the Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday, Friday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 8.
The sales tax exemption applies to all consumer purchases of:
- firearms
- ammunition
- specified hunting supplies, including archery items, hunting apparel and certain types of knives
Purchases not eligible for the sales tax exemption include:
- hunting dogs
- animal feed
- off-road vehicles and vessels such as airboats
The exemption applies to individual consumer purchases only. It does not apply to business or commercial purchases.
Read Revenue Information Bulletin 24-014 for more information, including special provisions and complete lists of eligible and ineligible purchases.