Hunting Rules, Regulations, Season Schedules for 2023-24 Now Available on LDWF Website

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has released its 2023-24 hunting regulations pamphlet online at the LDWF website. Click here to see the upcoming season’s regulations or visit the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations.

The pamphlet contains hunting rules, regulations and season dates for the 2023-24 season, including hunting information on LDWF’s Wildlife Management Areas and Louisiana’s federal lands. It also contains information on LDWF’s licensing process and fees.

Printed copies of the pamphlets should be available in late August at LDWF offices throughout the state and at vendors where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

This season’s regulation pamphlet also has season schedules for the state’s 10 deer hunting areas and major changes for the 2023-24 season.

For more information, contact Tommy Tuma at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.