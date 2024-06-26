Hunting Rules, Regulations, Season Schedules for 2024-25 Now Available on LDWF Website

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has released its 2024-25 hunting regulations pamphlet online at the LDWF website. For the complete regulations, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations.

The pamphlet contains hunting rules, regulations and season dates for the 2024-25 season, including hunting information on LDWF’s Wildlife Management Areas and Louisiana’s federal lands.





Printed copies of the pamphlets will be available in August at LDWF offices throughout the state and at vendors where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.





This season’s regulation pamphlet also has season schedules for the state’s 10 deer hunting areas and major changes for the 2024-25 season.





For more information, contact Tommy Tuma 225-765-2349 or ttuma@wlf.la.gov.