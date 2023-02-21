Is your soil the problem?

If you’re contemplating planting a spring garden this year, tying to improve your lawn, or want to replant your flower beds you may be interested in a free soil testing service provided by LSU Ag Center.

According to LSU Ag Center, the vitality of your lawn and garden depend on your soil, but soil properties are often overlooked. Why should you have your soil tested? If you like azaleas but your soil has a high pH (i.e., the soil is basic rather than acidic), you will not have azaleas with stunning spring foliage. If your soil does not have sufficient nutrients, you will not be able to grow a robust garden. Many people have soil samples tested only when plants are in trouble, but the time to test and amend your soil is before problems occur. Soil testing will provide you with the information you need to treat your soil so your plants will flourish.

The soil test will determine the nutritional status of your plants and irrigation. Soil kits can be picked up locally at the following field offices, and samples can be mailed directly to the AgCenter’s soil testing lab in Baton Rouge.