Labor Day Lagniappe: Gray Triggerfish, Red Snapper, and Amberjack Trifecta for Offshore Anglers

Louisiana offshore anglers can take advantage of Labor Day lagniappe this Sunday, Sept. 1. Gray Triggerfish fishing has been open since Aug. 1, the recreational season for Red Snapper remains open, and the recreational season for Greater Amberjack opens Sunday, Sept. 1.

The overlapping seasons will allow anglers to harvest all three species, which has not been possible since May of this year.

“As summer winds down and our sportsmen begin to turn their attention to dove fields, duck blinds, and deer stands, we are excited to be able to provide our sportsmen with another opportunity to maximize recreational take in our waters,” said Madison Sheahan, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. “We encourage everyone to have fun and stay safe while out on the water this Labor Day weekend.”

Recreational anglers can harvest one Greater Amberjack per person per day, having a minimum 34-inch fork length, and the bag and possession limit for captains and crew on a for-hire vessel is zero. Gray Triggerfish have a minimum size length of 15 inches fork length and anglers can harvest one Gray Triggerfish per person per day. As a reminder, anglers fishing for reef fish, including Greater Amberjack, are required to have a venting tool or descending device rigged and ready to use.