LDWF Accepting Applications for 2023-24 White Lake WCA Youth, Marsh and Rice Field Waterfowl Lottery Hunts

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will conduct two youth waterfowl lottery hunts, 30 marsh waterfowl lottery hunts, and 30 rice field waterfowl lottery hunts on White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) in Vermilion Parish. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

Lottery applications are available only on the LDWF website at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Those wanting to apply should update or create their customer details similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee per application and a $5 transaction fee per transaction. Only one application per hunt type may be submitted per customer. Successful applicants will be notified via email, and there are additional award fees if you are selected for the marsh and rice field waterfowl lottery hunts. Youth waterfowl lottery hunts do not have any additional award fee.

The youth waterfowl lottery hunts will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5. Only youths 10-17 years of age on the day of the hunt are eligible. All youths must possess a Youth Hunting License to participate in LDWF Lottery Hunts. Applicants can only be selected for one White Lake WCA youth waterfowl lottery hunt, but can apply to both dates to increase their chances of being selected. This is a non-transferable hunt and each youth lottery winner is required to bring one parent or guardian. Hunter Safety Certification is required of selected applicants to participate in the hunt.

Thirty dates are available for the White Lake WCA marsh and rice field waterfowl lottery hunts. Applicants must be 18 years old prior to the date of the hunt in order to apply. Successful applicants will be notified by email and are required to submit an additional payment. Award fees for marsh waterfowl lottery hunts are $350 and rice field waterfowl lottery hunts are $225 (plus $5 transaction fee for each award). Each successful applicant will be allowed to bring one additional hunter as a guest on marsh hunts and two additional guests on rice field hunts. All hunters must have appropriate licenses.

Individuals are only allowed to attend each type of White Lake WCA lottery hunt once per season (as a successful applicant or as a guest, not both).

For more information concerning lottery activities on White Lake WCA, please see the lottery information webpage (https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/white-lake-lotteries) or contact Schuyler Dartez at 337-536-6061 or sdartez@wlf.la.gov.