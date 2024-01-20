LDWF Accepting Applications for 2024 WMA Lottery Turkey Hunts, White Lake WCA Fishing Lottery

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for Wildlife Management Area (WMA) lottery turkey hunts and the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) fishing lottery. The deadline to apply is February 7.

All lottery applications are only available on the LDWF website at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. To apply, users should click update or create their customer details similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. A $5 administrative fee along with an applicable transaction fee will be charged to each applicant. Paper applications will not be accepted.

General turkey lottery hunts will be held on Bayou Macon, Clear Creek, J.C. Sonny Gilbert, Pearl River, Sabine, and West Bay WMAs this spring. Youth lottery hunts will be held on Clear Creek, Fort Johnson-Vernon/Fort Johnson North, Pomme de Terre, Spring Bayou, Tunica Hills, Sandy Hollow and West Bay WMAs. For more information, contact David Hayden at dhayden@wlf.la.gov or 318-487-5353.

Applications for a lottery drawing for fishing access to the White Lake WCA are also available. A total of 100 fishing access permits will be issued following the lottery drawing and winning applicants will be notified of their opportunity to purchase a permit for $40.

Boats used by permittees will be limited to the use of motors with 40 horsepower or less. Additional rules and a map are available on the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/white-lake-lotteries. For more information, contact Lance Ardoin at lardoin@wlf.la.gov or 337-536-6061.