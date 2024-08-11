LDWF Accepting Applications for Two Fall Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF) are teaming up to present two Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops this fall. The workshops are open to women over the age of 18 who are looking to become knowledgeable and confident anglers.

The workshops cover a variety of skills to help make fishing even more enjoyable! LDWF biologists and aquatic volunteer instructors will train 15 women per event in fish identification, best fish handling practices, preparing fishing equipment, basic fishing skills, as well as cleaning, storing, and cooking fish. Participants will be randomly selected from the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 workshops and get the chance to apply their skills on an overnight weekend fishing trip under the direction of LDWF biologists and volunteer instructors during the summer of 2025.

Fall Workshop Dates:

Saturday, September 7, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – LDWF Waddill Wildlife Refuge, Baton Rouge

Saturday, November 2, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – LDWF Waddill Wildlife Refuge, Baton Rouge

Click HERE to apply until Friday, August 23rd. Please remember that each Women’s Fishing Workshop will be limited to 15 participants per date. Participants must be first-time attendees and may only attend one workshop. Selected registrants will be notified via email prior to each workshop. Applications will not be reviewed until after the application period has closed.

While not required to apply, participants must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license to participate in the workshop. To purchase a fishing license, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/licenses-and-permits.

The Women’s Fishing Workshops are hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF). The Foundation was formed to help expand and support LDWF education and research programs with additional resources developed through its own facilities. Encouraging support for LDWF programs is the major focus of the Foundation, accomplished by connecting people and businesses with Louisiana’s natural resources. For more information, visit www.lawff.org.

Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops are funded by the Sport Fish Restoration Fund, a USFWS grant program that provides grant funds to the states, the District of Columbia and insular areas fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access, and aquatic education.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. Help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license HERE. To receive email or text alerts, sign up here.