LDWF Announces Commercial Greater Amberjack Season to Close June 30

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) issued a Declaration of Emergency to close the commercial Greater Amberjack season at 12:01 a.m. on June 30, 2024. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries has announced that the commercial season for the harvest of Greater Amberjack will close in federal waters at 12:01 am on June 30, 2024, and remain closed until the start of the regularly scheduled 2025 season, currently January 1, 2025.

This closure is necessary because NOAA Fisheries is projecting the commercial annual catch target of 58,650 pounds whole weight will be met on June 30, 2024.

After the closure, no person shall commercially harvest, possess, purchase, barter, trade, sell, or attempt to purchase, barter, trade, or sell Greater Amberjack. Nothing shall prohibit the sale of Greater Amberjack legally taken prior to the closure providing that all commercial dealers possessing Greater Amberjack taken legally prior to the closure shall maintain appropriate records.