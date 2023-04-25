LDWF certified 191 boaters during Boating Education Lagniappe Day

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) certified 191 boaters statewide after its 12th annual “Boating Education Lagniappe Day” on April 22, 2023.

Boating Education Lagniappe Day was at eight locations across the state, including Houma, and consisted of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course, food and drinks, giveaways and door prizes all free of charge to the public.

The NASBLA safe boating certification is mandatory for anybody born after January 1, 1984 who wants to operate a motorboat in excess of 10 horsepower.

The NASBLA approved course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal requirements and equipment requirements. The course also covers many navigation rules and charts, trailering, sailboats, canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Each student received that completed the course was issued a vessel operators certification card.

To register for a future boating education class, please visit please visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education and click on the link for “Find A Course Near You”.